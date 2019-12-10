POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and the Christmas music is playing.

But while the holiday spirit may fill the air, the debate still rages around the Christmas tree. Will you be placing the presents under a real or artificial tree this year?

According to Wikipedia, there are between three and six million Christmas trees produced in Canada annually.

According to researchers from the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions Forest Carbon Management Project say the carbon footprint of artificial trees boil down to how many times the fake tree will actually be reused. Experts say an artificial tree has to be reused for 20 years to have roughly the same impact of a live cut tree, adding that on average artificial trees are replaced every six years.

Stats Canada reports the value of farm cash receipts for Christmas trees in Canada in 2016 was $77.6 million. Canada exported almost two million Christmas trees to the rest of the world in 2016, with a value of over $43 million.

A total of $61 million worth of artificial trees were imported to Canada in 2016, with the vast majority coming from China.

So what kind of tree do you have in your house? Take our poll and let us know.