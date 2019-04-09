POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap. According to 2017 figures from Statistics Canada, 93 per cent of surveyed residents in the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area prefer tap over bottled water. Residents of the Greater Vancouver area (86 per cent), Abbotsford-Mission (82 per cent) and Kelowna (71 per cent) trail Victoria, when it comes to using tap water.

British Columbians, according to Statistics Canada, “are increasingly” turning to tap water as primary drinking source. One in eight (12 per cent) B.C. households primarily drank bottled water rather than tap water in 2017, a decline from previous years. Ten ago years, almost one in four British Columbians (24 per cent) favoured bottled water over tap water as their primary source of water.

