A protestor holds a sign outside the Windsor Pavilion Thursday night. More than 200 showed up to counter the evening’s anti-SOGI program, the Erosion of Freedom. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Hundreds of protesters turned out last week to voice their objection to an anti-SOGI 123 event at Oak Bay’s Windsor Pavilion.

SOGI 123 (sexual orientation and gender identity) has sparked controversy among some since being introduced into the curriculum at B.C. schools.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Oak Bay

Let us know what you think. Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?