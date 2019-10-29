POLL: Do you think parts of the west will separate from Canada?

The ink was barely dry on the ballots from this year’s federal election when some voters unhappy with the results were raising the spectre of separation.

With the Liberals forming a minority government without a single seat in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the rumblings of western separation are emanating from those provinces.

The VoteWexit.com Facebook group gained more than 45,000 new members in two hours on election night. A Change.org petition in favour of Alberta separation that was created Monday night had close to 28,000 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon and a Wexit Alberta web page seeking signatures to form a party in the province is online as well.

Of course, the Liberals were shut out here on Vancouver Island as well. But as of yet there has been no talk of Island separation unless Ottawa steps in with a few perks such as eliminating ferry fares.

So what do you think of the talk of western separation. Take our poll and make your opinion heard.