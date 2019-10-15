POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the country in all levels of government. The 2015 Canadian election saw the highest turnout in a quarter century, when 68.5 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

And this election is off to a good start as Elections Canada said two million people voted on Friday and Saturday, the first two days of advance polls. The agency said this was a 25 per cent jump compared to the first two days of advance voting in the 2015 election.

One idea for increasing turnout is to give voters the day off work. More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday, according to a recent Research Co. poll. An online poll of 1,000 adults in Canada last month found 58 per cent agree with making voting day a holiday, while 32 per cent are against the idea and 11 per cent are undecided.

