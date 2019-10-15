POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

  • Oct. 15, 2019 3:20 p.m.
  • Poll

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the country in all levels of government. The 2015 Canadian election saw the highest turnout in a quarter century, when 68.5 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

READ MORE: Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

And this election is off to a good start as Elections Canada said two million people voted on Friday and Saturday, the first two days of advance polls. The agency said this was a 25 per cent jump compared to the first two days of advance voting in the 2015 election.

ALSO READ: Advance voter turnout up 25% for first two days: Elections Canada

One idea for increasing turnout is to give voters the day off work. More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday, according to a recent Research Co. poll. An online poll of 1,000 adults in Canada last month found 58 per cent agree with making voting day a holiday, while 32 per cent are against the idea and 11 per cent are undecided.

Do you think Election Day should be a statutory holiday? Cast your ballot in our online poll.

Previous story
POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Just Posted

Victoria city staff start from square one on Crystal Pool project

Victoria staff need direction on revised plans for the Crystal Pool and Wellness Project

‘Panda’ Goodlife runner searches for his head

Facebook post for help leads to ‘unconfirmed panda head sightings’

Victoria feels the pinch at the pump as gas prices jump 18 cents

Gas up to 157.9 cents per litre at some stations

Victoria’s 2020 Capital City Comic Con to feature a special Star Trek guest

Cherry Bomb Toys announced tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday

Former child care worker charged with Saanich sexual assault pleads guilty

Jesse Doig arrested in May, remaining in custody since

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

Second year in a row for online campaign

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

VIDEO: Bear spies on cyclists riding by on Campbell River street

Riders seem unaware the bruin is mere feet away on the side of the road

Two Cowichan Tribes families devastated by duplex fire

Carla Sylvester sat in her vehicle, on Tuesday morning, with tears in… Continue reading

UPDATED: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

Most Read