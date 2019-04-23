POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

  • Apr. 23, 2019 5:20 p.m.
  • Poll

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into the public’s mind as flames tore through Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15.

Church bells rang out last week at Victoria’s Christ Church Cathedral, standing in solidatary with churches around the world in tribute to French landmark.

READ MORE: Victoria church bells toll in solidarity with Notre Dame Cathedral after devastating fire

The fire sparked a massive public reaction, with $1 billion raised in just days to help with the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral, expected to cost an estimated $5 billion. But the massive amount of funds raised left many questioning whether that money could be better spent on more pressing issues such as poverty and homelessness.

READ MORE: $1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

Take our poll and let us know what you think.


