POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into the public’s mind as flames tore through Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15.

Church bells rang out last week at Victoria’s Christ Church Cathedral, standing in solidatary with churches around the world in tribute to French landmark.

The fire sparked a massive public reaction, with $1 billion raised in just days to help with the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral, expected to cost an estimated $5 billion. But the massive amount of funds raised left many questioning whether that money could be better spent on more pressing issues such as poverty and homelessness.

