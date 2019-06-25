POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder dry conditions, residents and visitors to the province are being asked to do all they can to prevent another summer filled with the haze of wildfires.

But despite the warnings, motorists can still be observed flicking burning cigarette butts from the vehicles. Victoria Chief Const. Del Manak pulled one of these drivers over himself on Highway 17 earlier this month, issuing a $575 ticket.

The Wildfire Act calls for a $575 fine for someone who drops, releases or mishandles a burning substance. But with last year’s wildfire season costing the province an estimated $615 million for fire management and suppression of the more than 2,000 fires that burned 1.35 million hectares, many are calling for even more severe penalties.

Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

