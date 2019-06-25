POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

  • Jun. 25, 2019 2:10 p.m.
  • Poll

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder dry conditions, residents and visitors to the province are being asked to do all they can to prevent another summer filled with the haze of wildfires.

But despite the warnings, motorists can still be observed flicking burning cigarette butts from the vehicles. Victoria Chief Const. Del Manak pulled one of these drivers over himself on Highway 17 earlier this month, issuing a $575 ticket.

READ MORE: Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

The Wildfire Act calls for a $575 fine for someone who drops, releases or mishandles a burning substance. But with last year’s wildfire season costing the province an estimated $615 million for fire management and suppression of the more than 2,000 fires that burned 1.35 million hectares, many are calling for even more severe penalties.

READ MORE: New numbers confirm 2018 worst fire season on record for B.C.

Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

Take our poll and let us know what you think.

READ MORE: Road rage victim burned by lit cigarette

Previous story
POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

Just Posted

Last remaining Victoria Legion faces $100,000 property tax bill

The Trafalgar/ Pro Patria Branch can’t afford to operate with such high taxes

Island Health issues safer drug-use tips ahead of music festival season

Health authority aims to reduce overdose risks at festivals

West Shore RCMP bust drug lab after fire caused by production of cannabis shatter

View Royal lab near parks and children’s playgrounds, evidence of children in home

Victoria among the host sites for 2020 BC curling championships

Curl BC announces the nine B.C. cities that will host games in 2020

Downtown Victoria sees 10-fold increase in condo units since 2016

A report by the Downtown Victoria Business Association details ongoing construction trends

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Campers hailed heroes in rock face rescue at Vancouver Island provincial park

The campers quickly noticed the man in distress and jumped into the river to swim across.

Tsilhqot’in Nation urges Taseko Mines to stop drilling plans before conflict grows

Nation said Teztan Biny area is of ‘profound cultural and spiritual importance’

LETTER: Parent pleads for return of daughters stolen bike

Send your letters to editor@vicnews.com

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Most Read