The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be closed to eastbound vehicle traffic until October.

Commuters faced massive congestion following the closure May 21 to accommodate infrastructural updates. By the end of the week, however, congestion was slightly lifted.

Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

