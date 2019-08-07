POLL: Have you already decided who you will vote for in the federal election?

  • Aug. 7, 2019 9:30 a.m.
  • Poll

In just over two months Canadians will head to the polls to elect a new federal government. Politicians are already gearing up as the campaign is set to begin for the Oct. 21 federal election.

READ ALSO: Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

The current Parliament is made up of 177 Liberals, 95 Conservatives, 41 NDP, 10 Bloc Quebecois, two Green Party along with a few independents and vacant seats. Early polls indicate that none of the parties are likely to obtain the 170 seats needed to form a majority government. That means your vote could be even more important in deciding the future of our nation.

We wanted to ask our readers if they had already made up their mind about who they will vote for. Take our poll and let us know what you think.

READ ALSO: Feds spent $17.7 million on advertising in lead up to election moratorium

