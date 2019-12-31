POLL: Have you had your flu shot this season?

Flu season is upon us. Influenza can affect up to millions of people every year in various ways. The potentially serious disease that can hospitalize people or even cause death in some cases, but can be prevented by the flu shot.

Dr. Dee Hoyano, Island Health Medical Health Officer, said the flu is very contagious and can be a shock to the system even for healthy people, noting the flu tends to leave people feeling unwell longer than a cold virus.

And while the flu can leave even the most healthy among us confined to bed for several days, it can prove fatal for those with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems. That’s why it’s important for everyone to get the flu vaccine, even if you’re one of the lucky ones who escape coming down with the bug.

