POLL: Have you met with friends outdoors

As the weather gets warmer and days get longer, thoughts begin to drift to picnics in the parks and gatherings at the beach. And with the recent relaxation of some of B.C.’s COVID-19 restrictions, those gatherings are again becoming a reality.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry loosened the province’s gatherings rules.

ALSO READ: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

Gatherings outside of one’s own household have been banned for months, but Henry said outdoor groups of up to 10 people are now allowed, although it must be the same “safe 10,” similarly to last year’s “safe six.” Henry said people must still keep physical distancing even when meeting up outdoors with their safe 10.

“There’s nothing scientific about it,” she added, noting that 10 was simply a group that was small enough to balance safety and socializing.

ALSO READ: Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Henry also relaxed rules around playdates for children, although she did note that children should choose a safe group of friends, stick to those kids for their cohort and to keep it outdoors.

“Sleepovers indoor are an ixnay,” she said.

Have you taken advantage of the relaxed rules on gatherings and met with friends outdoors? Take our poll and let us know.

 

