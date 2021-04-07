POLL: Have you registered as an organ donor?

They number 1.5 million strong and growing. But their numbers still fall short for the monumental life-saving task at hand.

April is Organ Donation Month in B.C. and BC Transplant is encouraging everyone to think about this life-changing decision.

As of March 1, there were 1,557,968 donors registered in the BC Organ Donor Registry. And while it may be an impressive figure, it’s nowhere near enough. There were 90 transplants performed in B.C. during the first two months of the year, leaving 690 patients still awaiting transplant.

April 7 is Green Shirt Day across Canada. The day honours the memory of Logan Boulet. The Humboldt Broncos player registered to be an organ donor just weeks before the fatal 2018 bus crash that claimed Boulet’s life and those of his teammates.

Registering your decision for organ donation is easy. You can register online from any computer or mobile device at transplant.bc.ca. Paper registration forms are also available at all Service BC offices, ICBC offices and BC Transplant head office.

Have you registered as an organ donor?

