(Black Press Media file photo)

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications suggest thousands of ballots will have already been cast before election day rolls around.

More than 400,000 mail-in ballots were requested in the first week after NDP leader John Horgan called an election.

ALSO READ: More than 400,000 mail-in ballots requested in the first week of B.C. election campaign

Although asking for a ballot does not guarantee that a person will vote, the number of mail-in ballots requested this year has already dwarfed the 6,500 people who voted by mail in the last provincial election in 2017. Elections BC had estimated that 800,000 could vote by mail this year, far above the typical one per cent of voters, possibly leaving the province without an official party in charge till the final count, which will begin Nov. 6; 13 days after election day.

To vote by mail, British Columbians must request a voting package at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by phone at 1-800-661-8683. Completed voting packages must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Oct. 24.

Do you plan on casting your ballot by mail this year? Take our poll and let us know.

 

