POLL: Have you started your Christmas shopping?

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. OK, no it’s not, but with a global pandemic and U.S. election chaos we need something to take our mind off the troubles all around us.

Retailers are ramping up plans for a transformed Christmas shopping season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with strategies to draw buyers early, step up their e-commerce game and convince consumers to buy gifts for far-flung friends and family.

Even Canada Post is asking holiday shoppers to do their buying early this year.

“The rapid escalation in demand for parcel delivery is expected to continue into the holiday season and beyond as more Canadians plan to do their shopping online,” according to a release from the Crown corporation.

Canada Post said that the key to actually getting your packages delivered on time is to shop early so as to spread out the surge in holiday shipments.

