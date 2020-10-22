POLL: Have you voted yet?

As election day quickly approaches, hundreds of thousands of British Columbians have already cast their ballots.

Elections BC reports 564,951 British Columbians cast their ballots in advance voting, with some of the the highest totals seen on Vancouver Island – particularly in Parksville-Qualicum and Saanich North and the Islands.

A poll from the Angus Reid Institute found that 55 per cent of people have not yet voted, while 15 per cent voted during advanced voting and 30 per cent said they have voted by mail. Older British Columbians were more likely to have voted, as were those living in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the North Coast.

Pollsters found that 51 per cent of early voters supported John Horgan’s NDP, compared to 35 per cent of those who have not yet voted. Andrew Wilkinson’s Liberals had 33 per cent support among early voters and 34 per cent among those yet to cast their ballot. Sonia Furstenau’s Greens also gained a point from later voters, up to 15 per cent from 14.

