POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S. presidential election is finally heading into the home stretch.

Election day is Nov. 3 in the United States, although more than 70 million Americans have already cast their vote.

ALSO READ: American voters living in Canada increasingly being counted in presidential race

And if the polls are to be believed, former vice-president Joe Biden is heavily favoured to defeat President Donald Trump to capture the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. Celebrated pollster Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight.com gives Biden an average 8.5 per cent lead in national polls and an 88 per cent chance of winning the election.

But we’ve heard that before.

ALSO READ: U.S. election results shock local ex-pats

In 2016, Hillary Clinton was ahead by three per cent in the national poll average, and was given a 71 per cent chance of winning the election by Silver. When the dust finally settled, Clinton did win the popular vote by almost three million votes (2.1 per cent), but fell short by a few thousand votes in a handful of states, enough to hand Trump an Electoral College victory.

ALSO READ: U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

Have you been closely following the U.S. election? Take our poll and let us know.



How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.