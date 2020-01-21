POLL: How closely have you been following the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be moving to Vancouver Island?

  • Jan. 21, 2020 3:30 p.m.
  • Poll

The last several weeks have been a virtual smorgasbord for Royal Family watchers, as the airwaves, internet and tabloids have been saturated with coverage of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

News that the couple would be stepping away from their royal duties to enjoy a simpler life here in Canada has seen paparazzi descend on Vancouver Island.

Video from Sky News shows Harry landing at Victoria’s airport on Vancouver Island late Monday. The prince, Meghan and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at at mansion in North Saanich. The video shows Harry stepping off a small passenger plane and getting into an SUV on the tarmac.

Buckingham Palace announced Saturday that the prince and his wife will give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, who were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England near Windsor Castle in an attempt to build a more peaceful life.

The couple spent the holiday season on Vancouver Island, but is unclear where in Canada they will settle. Meghan worked for seven years in Toronto where she filmed the TV series “Suits.”

How closely have you been following the latest royal exploits? Take our poll and let us know.

