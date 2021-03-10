(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

POLL: How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend?

Greater Victoria residents might expect to see a few more cranky and bleary-eyed co-workers when they head back to work Monday morning.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. Sunday when clocks spring ahead one hour. The March 14 time change means the sun will rise at 7:28 a.m. in Victoria and set at 7:18 p.m.

David Prerau, author of Seize the Daylight: The Curious and Contentious Story of Daylight Saving Time, credits Benjamin Franklin with the idea to reset clocks in the summer months as a way to conserve energy. But daylight saving time didn’t officially see the light of day for more than a century, when Germany adopted it in May 1916 as a way to conserve fuel during the First World War. The rest of Europe came on board soon after, with Canada and the U.S. first moving clocks ahead in 1918.

A bit of sleep deprivation isn’t the only drawback to springing forward one hour. Fatal car accidents in the United States increase by six per cent during the week following the introduction of daylight saving time, according to research from the University of Colorado Boulder. U.S. hospitals also see a 24 per cent spike in heart attacks on the day after clocks move ahead, with a 21 per cent drop in heart attack visits on the Monday after clocks fall back.

But health effects and highway safety notwithstanding, the B.C. government is continuing down the path towards permanent daylight savings. B.C. and Washington state have both passed legislation to eliminate seasonal clock changes, but the matter still needs U.S. congressional approval.

ALSO READ: B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

B.C. governments have contended for more than a decade that B.C., Yukon, Washington, Oregon and California need to have coordinated time for airline schedules and other key functions of their integrated economies. The Peace River and East Kootenay regions of B.C. have long been on daylight saving time all year round, to facilitate trade with Alberta.

Premier John Horgan has supported the change, which is overwhelmingly popular with the public, but his discussions with state governors were pushed aside by the COVID-19 pandemic this spring.

Washington and Oregon passed legislation and a majority of California voters supported going to daylight saving time permanently. But The U.S. Congress has not approved the change, and California’s Senate has also heard concerns about being out of step with Mexico.

ALSO READ: 60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time

While many believe changing the clocks can curtail energy use, according to BC Hydro, many studies have found the electricity savings after a time change are insignificant, and a recent one out of Alberta suggests it actually increases energy use.

Clocks will return to standard time at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7, when they fall back one hour.

How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend? Take our poll and let us know.


Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
POLL: How’s your butter?

Just Posted

Victoria police have determined the sudden death of a woman in Beacon Hill Park March 3 was a homicide. (Black Press Media file photo)
Death of woman in Beacon Hill Park deemed homicide: Victoria police

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation

Oak Bay council applied a 60-day protection order to the home at 2072 Hampshire Rd. The 1880s farmhouse is the second oldest remaining farmhouse in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay puts 60-day protection order on heritage Hampshire house

Siblings plan to move family home to Metchosin

Northwest Deuce Days has attracted thousands of visitors and hundreds of entries in its seven years hosted in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Major economic generator for Greater Victoria, Northwest Deuce Days cancelled

Huge Inner Harbour show and shine a victim of its own success

Oak Bay will remove the right turn slip lanes as it modernizes the newly revamped intersection of Bowker Avenue and Cadboro Bay Road to make it safer. (Oakbay.ca Image)
Oak Bay to remove slip lanes at Bowker intersection

Bowker Avenue intersection upgrades coming this summer

The driver of a pick-up truck that flipped on its side after a three-vehicle crash on Tillicum Road on March 9 has been issued a $196 ticket for driving without consideration. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Inattentive’ driver slapped with $196 ticket for causing three-vehicle crash in Saanich

Ticketed driver rescued after truck flipped in collision on Tillicum Road

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend?

Greater Victoria residents might expect to see a few more cranky and… Continue reading

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

A fishing boat goes through a group of sea lions during the start of the herring run in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
Herring run now underway in Parksville Qualicum Beach region

PHOTOS: Dozens of onlookers, photographers take in the early action

Herring are a key component in the ocean ecosystem. (BP file photo)
First Nation files injunction against DFO for small Smith Inlet herring fishery

Herring stocks in Area 10 too low for commercial harvest, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations argue

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

Baikie Island in the Campbell River Estuary is one of the ‘bright spots of conservation’ identified in the study. Photo NCC
Eastern Vancouver Island one of nine ‘Ecocrisis regions’ in Canada

Island habitat to many species of global concern is threatened by human activity

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

Most Read