POLL: Is COVID-19 influencing your Thanksgiving plans?

It’s traditionally a time for turkey and cranberry sauce, for family get-togethers, and for waiting in line at the ferry terminal.

But COVID-19 is ensuring that this Thanksgiving won’t be like any other.

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam has provided a number of guidelines to keep the Thanksgiving holiday safe. In light of the surge in cases, Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles, while any extended family gatherings should take place outdoors, and at a distance.

ALSO READ: Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Thanksgiving weekend is also the busiest travel weekend of the year for walk-on passengers, meaning that at peak times foot passengers may also experience a sailing wait.

Will you be travelling or having family visit over the holiday or is COVID-19 influencing your Thanksgiving plans? Take our poll and let us know.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

Just Posted

Sooke couple to be focus of new reality TV show

Big Timber airs on History Channel Canada on Oct. 8

Greater Victoria mayors want concrete answers from party leaders, local candidates

Questions focus on child care; mental health, addictions and treatment, and transportation

Uncapped needle placed on door of Saanich business, police seek suspect

Female suspect caught on CCTV placing needle on Sept. 30

Outdoors store operators happy in new West Shore home

Island Outfitters opens the doors this week on Island Highway in View Royal

VicPD looking for man last seen six months ago

Christopher McAloney was last seen in April

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is COVID-19 influencing your Thanksgiving plans?

It’s traditionally a time for turkey and cranberry sauce, for family get-togethers,… Continue reading

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Overdose advisory issued for Cowichan Valley

Drug users are warned to take steps to protect themselves

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Vancouver Island SAR teams join forces to extract injured mountaineers from a glacier

Injured mountaineers rescued from the side of a glacier in Strathcona Park

Most Read