POLL: Should BC Ferries be limited to essential traffic only?

  • Apr. 15, 2020 12:10 p.m.
  • Poll

The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing fears of the virus being brought to Vancouver Island by visitors to the surface.

A petition asking that access to Vancouver Island be limited to essential services, supplies and residents only during the COVID-19 pandemic has garnered thousands of signatures.

ALSO READ: Petition asking to restrict travel to Vancouver Island garners thousands of signatures

“Vancouver Island residents are worried about their safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and we’re still seeing tourists from other provinces and the U.S. driving on our roads here,” the online petition says. “We need to be proactive and protect our residents.”

As of Wednesday morning, more than 45,000 people signed the petition and the number was still increasing on the website. The petition calls for BC Ferries to limit travel to essential services and “implement restricted access for residents who are trying to return home to their families.”

ALSO READ: 'Full ferries' only half-full, BC Ferries clarifies

New measures from Transport Canada came into effect on April 6 for screening all passengers for COVID-19 symptoms on ferry sailings longer than 30 minutes. The new rules also state that operators of vessels carrying more than 12 passengers must reduce sailings by 50 per cent of the maximum number of passengers to help with physical distancing as well.

Do you think BC Ferries should be limited to essential traffic? Take our poll and share your view.

