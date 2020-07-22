(Black Press Media file photo)

POLL: Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public?

B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of COVID-19. B.C. recorded 30 additional cases of COVID-19 on July 21, continuing a trend of higher infection related to summer activities.

The four new cases of COVID-19 reported for Island Health on Monday mark the biggest jump in the region’s cases since April 23.

ALSO READ: BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria bus stops

Seven new cases were reported in the Island region between July 15 and 20, according to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control. Six of those cases were included in the 102 new cases recorded in B.C. over a three-day period. The upsurge prompted a warning from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry that the province is at risk of an “explosive growth” in cases.

“The recent community cases have meant that some restaurants, wineries and recreational facilities in the Okanagan and Lower Mainland have been notified of a potential exposure with some employees, or have had employees who are confirmed positive for COVID-19,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement. “We commend the businesses who have proactively notified the public and temporarily closed for additional cleaning.”

The rising number of cases in B.C. has prompted calls for regulations requiring the use of masks in situations where social distancing is not possible.

ALSO READ: No mask, no service? Businesses have the right to require masks on customers

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam said “wearing a non-medical mask even if you have no symptoms is an additional measure to protect others around you” in places where it is hard to guarantee physical distancing, such as grocery stores and public transit.

However, Tam noted wearing a mask does not mean Canadians can stop physically distancing, self-isolating or hand-washing measures.

Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public? Take our poll and let us know what you think.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
POLL: Do you support decriminalizing simple possession of prohibited drugs?

Just Posted

University of Victoria to study COVID outbreaks from your poop

Greater Victoria first to receive sewage monitoring system in B.C.

‘Clearly not breathing’: Bystanders recount giving CPR to woman who drown in Matheson Lake

Greater Victoria resident jumped into ‘superhero mode’ when she saw the scene

32-year-old woman drowns at Matheson Lake in Metchosin

Two bystanders provided CPR on scene

Saanich runner tackles 10 marathons in 10 days for Victoria hospitals

Yana Hempler hopes to raise $10,000 for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Missing 15-year-old Saanich girl

Emilie Pattie is believed to be in downtown Victoria or Beacon Hill Park

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system

POLL: Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public?

B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of… Continue reading

Most Read