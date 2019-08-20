POLL: Should there be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers?

  • Aug. 20, 2019 3:00 p.m.
  • Poll

We’ve all heard them, and most likely cursed them under our breath. The relentless whirr of a gas-powered leaf blower tidying up a neighbour’s driveway.

Well, now someone aims to do something about it.

Teale Phelps Bondaroff recently presented Saanich council with a petition for a leaf blower ban. He said there are several issues with gas-powered leaf blowers including the environmental damage from emissions, effects of the noise pollution on people’s physical and mental health, and respiratory risks from the dust particles that get blown around.

READ MORE: Saanich resident calls for gas leaf blower ban

The District bylaws on continuous noise do already technically prohibit the leaf blowers but it’s not enforced, said Phelps Bondaroff. The bylaw limits what loud machines are allowed, when they can be used and who can use them. It also states that continuous sound is only permitted for three minutes at a time.

Phelps Bondaroff referenced a study by the California Air Resources Board which estimated that one hour of operating a leaf blower creates emissions that rivals driving a 2016 Toyota Camry for approximately 1,100 miles. Electric leaf blowers create significantly less emissions and less noise pollution, he explained. Other alternatives include rakes, brooms and battery-powered leaf blowers.

Let us know what you think. Take our poll and have your say in whether there should be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

