POLL: Should there be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists?

  • Jul. 2, 2019 2:30 p.m.
  • Poll

You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails, hair flowing in the breeze. A picture of freedom and fitness, no doubt, but also a contravention of B.C. laws.

A person riding a bicycle without helmet, or the parent of a child under 16 not wearing a helmet on a bike, is liable to a fine of not more than $100.

But the provincial helmet law doesn’t fit well with Victoria’s bicycle mayor, who says helmets shouldn’t be necessary for cycling.

READ MORE: Victoria sees Canada’s first bicycle mayor

READ MORE: Victoria bicycle mayor says helmet laws a ‘sign of a failed government’

Susan Stokhof, the first bicycle mayor of Victoria – and the first ever in Canada – took to social media to share her views on helmet and safety gear for cyclists.

“In the Netherlands people come first in the street hierarchy and the car is the guest,” she said on her Instagram account. “People are not forced into wearing safety gear and helmets to keep themselves ‘safe’ from people driving cars.The streets are designed for the safety and convenience of people, not car traffic. Therefore, the application of ‘safety gear’ becomes non-existent.”

But groups like the Victoria Brain Injury Society attest to the benefits of wearing a helmet, which can prevent serious injury and even death in a collision.

READ MORE: Cyclist without helmet thrown onto windshield in Victoria

Let us know what you think. Take our poll and share your view on whether there should be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists.

Previous story
POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

Just Posted

Police recieve fewer calls than last year’s Canada Day, but make more arrests

With 142 calls from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Canada Day

Victoria bicycle mayor says helmet laws a ‘sign of a failed government’

Susan Stokhof says helmets wouldn’t be necessary with ‘proper separated infrastructure’

Police search for suspect in armed robbery of Saanich gas station

Suspect entered the gas station and demanded cash, no one was injured

Wildfire in Saanich extinguished Monday night

Crews were looking for hot spots as of 9:30 p.m., says CFB Esquimalt

Annual Skampede live theatre event rolls along the Galloping Goose Trail

Hit the not-so dusty trail with Theatre Skam

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

Victoria’s U-JAM helps musicians of all ages jazz up their performance

Second annual Summer Jam Camp features a star-studded local faculty

Blue Bridge brings Neil Simon comedy classic to the stage

Barefoot in the Park, on July 2-14, enjoyed a run on Broadway before becoming a successful film

On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

Arctic fox walks 4,500 km from Norway to Canada

News comes from research published by the Norwegian Polar Institute

Most Read