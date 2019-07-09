POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get behind the wheel of a new electric vehicle can receive financial incentives of up to $8,000 from the provincial and federal governments.

But the governmental generosity does not seem to extend to those who want to hop on an electric-assist bicycle. Greater Victoria cycling advocates question why more incentives are not offered to get people to consider two-wheel transportation.

Currently, the only incentive offered to cyclists is $850 rebate through B.C.’s Scrap-It program if you scrap your car. But many are not willing to sacrifice a vehicle in the event of a lengthy trip or when the weather turns nasty.

Since 2015 the B.C. Cycling Coalition has asked for PST to be waived on electric-assist bikes, something that already applies to regular bikes. With the price of a new electric-assist cargo bike starting at around $3,000, elimination of the PST would represent a $210 incentive for prospective riders.

