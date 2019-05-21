POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

  • May. 21, 2019 2:52 p.m.
Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the climax to a story they have been following since 2011 when they first learned that Winter is Coming.

The final episode of “Game of Thrones” brought in a series record of 19.3 million viewers. The finale, titled “The Iron Throne,” broke the record set by last weekend’s episode, “The Bells,” for which 18.4 million viewers tuned in.

Season eight of the series is averaging 44.2 million viewers per episode when you account for delayed viewing.

The final season has has drawn a mixed reaction from fans, with many critical that the final six episodes felt rushed and left many storylines unfinished.

Take our poll and let us know what you think of the final season of Game of Thrones.

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

