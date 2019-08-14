POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to see improved on the vessels.

More than 10,000 people have already shared their thoughts on how BC Ferries can improve upon four soon-to-be-replaced ships. According to that feedback, people would like to see more fresh food choices, amenities for pets, quiet areas, and improved Wi-Fi service.

READ MORE: BC Ferries passengers want more food choices, better Wi-Fi and quiet areas

BC Ferries plans to replace four existing vessels — Queen of New Westminster, Queen of Alberni, Queen of Coquitlam and Queen of Cowichan — with at least four new ferries. The new vessels, expected to enter BC Ferries’ fleet in the mid-2020s, are planned to service the Vancouver Island to Metro Vancouver routes.

Respondents to the first round of public engagement were asked to share opinions on several topics, including accessibility, pedestrians and cyclists, pet spaces, outdoor spaces, food and beverage, family spaces, new amenities, and technology. People, according to the responses BC Ferries received, want to see more spaces and amenities for pets and pet owners on the new ships, more food choices, improved Wi-Fi, improved bicycle storage, larger play areas, and quiet areas, among other suggestions. Reducing reliance on fossil fuels, reducing waste and minimizing air and noise emissions were also concerns.

We wanted to let our readers offer their suggestions on what the main priority should be for the new vessels. Take our poll and let us know what you think.

What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries? Better food choices; improved Wi-Fi service; pet amenities; or quiet areas?

What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

ALSO READ: Jammed ferry door forces cars to back off vessel