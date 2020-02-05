POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days. And there are certain roads and intersections that take that frustration level to the next level.

A stretch of McKenzie Avenue and the area near Uptown have long been considered among the worst intersections in Saanich, while Peninsula drivers fume as they battle congestion along the Pat Bay Highway.

The addition of bike lanes have complicated the commute for motorists in the City of Victoria, while problems persist on the West Shore along Sooke Road and Millstream Avenue.

What intersection do you think is the most frustrating in Greater Victoria? Take our poll and share your opinion.

What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?