POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

  • Feb. 5, 2020 10:30 a.m.
  • Poll

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days. And there are certain roads and intersections that take that frustration level to the next level.

ALSO READ: Saanich intersections rank as Island’s three worst

A stretch of McKenzie Avenue and the area near Uptown have long been considered among the worst intersections in Saanich, while Peninsula drivers fume as they battle congestion along the Pat Bay Highway.

ALSO READ: More than half of Saanich’s 10 worst intersections include McKenzie Avenue

The addition of bike lanes have complicated the commute for motorists in the City of Victoria, while problems persist on the West Shore along Sooke Road and Millstream Avenue.

What intersection do you think is the most frustrating in Greater Victoria? Take our poll and share your opinion.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP arrest man wanted on four counts of breaching court conditions

Christopher Elliott, 28, arrested in Colwood

100 Greater Victoria kids on waitlist for Big Brothers and Big Sisters

The Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Victoria is in desparate need of more mentors

Find the slow leak before the big rains burst through, reminds Oak Bay mayor

Oak Bay Fire responded to 20 flooded basements on the weekend

Conservative asks Victoria MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Saanich adds locked gate to Prospect Lake boat launch

Residents complained of nighttime motorboat use in the area

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

B.C. family recounts escape after landslide strands them on Sasquatch Mountain

Christine Nielsen, her husband and two kids drove up only a couple of hours before the road washout

Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes, fees

Pipeline talks between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, province break down

Hereditary chiefs say RCMP enforcement is ‘imminent’

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Report highlights need for more publicly funded assisted living units for B.C. seniors

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is calling on province to boost assisted living units in B.C.

Planned 24-hour closure looms for Tofino-Ucluelet highway

Highway 4 at Kennedy Hill will be shut down from 11 a.m. Feb. 22 to at 11 a.m. Feb. 23

Most Read