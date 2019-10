Patrons at Our Place enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon.

Staff estimated they prepared 1,000 pounds of turkey, 250 pounds of stuffing, 25 gallows of gravy, 55 pounds of cranberry sauce, 125 pumpkin pies and 1,500 cups of coffee.

It begs the question: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Take our poll below.

