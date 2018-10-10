POLL: Will legalization change your habits towards marijuana?

Marijuana is set to become legal across Canada on Oct. 17. Is this going to have an impact on your use of marijuana? Let us know what you think.
Marijuana is set to become legal across Canada on Oct. 17. Is this going to have an impact on your use of marijuana? Let us know what you think.
The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.
More than 400 rowers from 24 countries will be taking part in the four-day event
Cops encourage all sexual assault and domestic violence victims ahead of World Mental Health Day
Nationally, influenza causes over 12,000 hospitalizations per year
Unseasonably warm temperatures in forecast, with no rain in sight
Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada
A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.
“The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains”
The thought of our children or grandchildren suffering from the ravages of climate change are unbearable to think about, too frightening to consider. So we don’t.
B.C. (7-7) visits the Calgary Stampeders (12-2) on Saturday night.
Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.
RCMP, municipal police veterans denied entry to the program
The blast Tuesday evening shut down the Enbridge natural gas pipeline about 600 miles northeast of Vancouver.
Vehicle ’luxury tax’ lands on work pickups, MLAs reminded
Spending time at Vancouver’s Wedgewood Hotel and Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn
Gov. Jay Inslee visits Vancouver for Cascadia corridor conference
Resident of The Glenshiel enjoys his new home base
Awards presented Oct. 18 during Butchart Gardens event