POLL: Will you be able to make your rent or mortgage payment this month?

  • Apr. 1, 2020 4:10 p.m.
  • Poll

With the COVID-19 delivering a devastating blow to the global economy, and tourism and the service industry grinding to a halt across Greater Victoria, many are left with a bleak financial outlook.

The collapse of the tourism season and many residents being forced into self-isolation has resulted in many restaurants and small businesses in Greater Victoria being forced to lay off staff. While the federal government has announced changes to Employment Insurance and implemented other programs for struggling workers, making ends meet in an expensive city like Victoria just got a whole lot harder.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Victoria’s service industry hit hard by pandemic layoffs

The provincial government has stepped in with some aid for renters. The measures include a moratorium on evictions during the pandemic, a rent freeze, and $500 a month for up to four months for people affected by the crisis.

ALSO READ: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

Have the financial effects of the pandemic put pressure on your ability to make your monthly bills? Take our poll and let us know how your managing through these trying times.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
POLL: Are you working from home or self-isolating?

Just Posted

‘We’re running out of options’: Victoria looks to other municipalities to help shelter homeless

Victoria Curling Club, Crystal Pool ruled out as options for the 250 people remaining outside

VicPD seeks witnesses to suspicious vehicle fire near Beacon Hill Park petting zoo

Blaze under investigation as arson

Mental Health: A look at a fractured system

In this special series, Black Press Media reporters share stories from across Greater Victoria

Saanich Peninsula Hospital to host new COVID-19 testing facilities

It is not clear yet when they will go into action

Saanich police arrest suspect in arson spree near Camosun College Lansdowne campus

Calgary man in police custody waiting for a tele-bail hearing, constable says

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

POLL: Will you be able to make your rent or mortgage payment this month?

With the COVID-19 delivering a devastating blow to the global economy, and… Continue reading

Association launches French-language games, online tools for families learning at home

Games, culture and vocabulary included in new virtual resources

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ entertains home-bound kids in Cowichan Bay

Alora Killam, 16, played the part in musical two years ago

55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Greater Victoria set to host 2021 event

BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Industrial customers can defer half of their power bills

Some April Fool’s Day jokes bring much-needed laughter; others tone deaf to COVID-19

Police are warning the public not to use the ongoing pandemic as a punchline

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Most Read