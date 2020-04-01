POLL: Will you be able to make your rent or mortgage payment this month?

With the COVID-19 delivering a devastating blow to the global economy, and tourism and the service industry grinding to a halt across Greater Victoria, many are left with a bleak financial outlook.

The collapse of the tourism season and many residents being forced into self-isolation has resulted in many restaurants and small businesses in Greater Victoria being forced to lay off staff. While the federal government has announced changes to Employment Insurance and implemented other programs for struggling workers, making ends meet in an expensive city like Victoria just got a whole lot harder.

The provincial government has stepped in with some aid for renters. The measures include a moratorium on evictions during the pandemic, a rent freeze, and $500 a month for up to four months for people affected by the crisis.

