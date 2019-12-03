POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

  • Dec. 3, 2019 1:30 p.m.
  • Poll

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part in Giving Tuesday. Observed on the Tuesday following Black Friday, Dec. 3 this year, Giving Tuesday encourages all of us to offer whatever help we can to local charities.

ALSO READ: GivingTuesday: Global day of giving

Since 2013, the global event has united millions of Canadians to support and champion the causes they believe in and the communities in which they live.

And there’s no shortage of worthy causes where you can donate your time and money. From the Cool Aid Society which offers support to the region’s homeless to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation that makes sure our hospitals have state-of-the-art equipment, to the various groups supporting the arts and community, there are plenty of ways to help make the world a better place.

ALSO READ: Why does B.C. have 12,273 charities?

Have you embraced the season of giving? Take our poll and let us know if you will be donating to charities over the holidays.

