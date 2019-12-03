POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part in Giving Tuesday. Observed on the Tuesday following Black Friday, Dec. 3 this year, Giving Tuesday encourages all of us to offer whatever help we can to local charities.

Since 2013, the global event has united millions of Canadians to support and champion the causes they believe in and the communities in which they live.

And there’s no shortage of worthy causes where you can donate your time and money. From the Cool Aid Society which offers support to the region’s homeless to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation that makes sure our hospitals have state-of-the-art equipment, to the various groups supporting the arts and community, there are plenty of ways to help make the world a better place.

