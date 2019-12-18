POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

  • Dec. 18, 2019 3:00 p.m.
  • Poll

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the air, chasing the cat from unwrapping the presents under the tree. These are just some of the magical moments from this wondrous time of year.

Christmas is a time to celebrate with those you love. For many, Christmas brings friends and family from far and wide, coming together to share in the warmth of the holiday season.

Of course, the drawback to that is that for others Christmas can be a time for travelling, braving icy roads and long waits at airports and ferry terminals.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries adds 170 extra sailings for the holidays

Will you be on the road over the holidays? Take our poll and share your experiences.

ALSO READ: Travel tips for passing through the Victoria airport this holiday season

And no matter where you will be spending the holidays, we at Black Press wish you all the merriest of Christmases.

