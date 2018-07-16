READER POLL: Are you worried about ferry cancellations during your summer travels?

  • Jul. 16, 2018 4:30 p.m.
BC Ferries ran into troubles again last weekend with the aging Queen of New Westminster that caused sailing cancellations.

As the ferry system is an integral part of our transportation network between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland, especially during the summer holiday season, we’d like to know whether you’re concerned something like this may happen again, just as your waiting in line to get off the Island.

We encourage you to weigh in on our reader poll below and be part of our informal research into this subject.

