READER POLL: Do you agree with BC SPCA’s recommendation to ban horse-drawn carriages from downtown Victoria streets?

Weigh in with your opinion on the latest Victoria News web poll

  • Jun. 6, 2018 8:30 a.m.
  • Poll

News came down this week that the BC SPCA wants the City of Victoria to ban the operation of horse-drawn carriages on busy downtown streets, and limit them to quieter areas, such as around Beacon Hill Park.

READ: BC SPCA recommends ban of horse-drawn carriages from downtown Victoria streets

Carriages have been fixture around the Inner Harbour and Old Town for decades, especially during tourist season. But we’d like to know how you feel about the SPCA’s recommendations.

Cast your vote in this week’s Victoria News reader web poll below. And to find out results from our last poll, go here and click on View Results.


Previous story
READER POLL: Do you support the federal government purchase of Kinder Morgan pipeline assets?

Just Posted

Aggressive deer encounter in Saanich prompts warning

Deer chases woman around parked car on Aiden Drive

Victoria hospital at the forefront of cardiac research

25,000 procedures performed at Royal Jubilee since 1973, along with clinical trials, research

Sisters of St. Ann’s $450,000 donation will help Cool Aid build more housing on Gorge Rd.

Funds will go towards replacing the Cedar Grove supportive housing complex

HarbourCats and Pacifica Housing team up to play ball

250-plus subsidized housing residents will play catch with players, attend game that night

UPDATE: BC SPCA recommends ban of horse-drawn carriages from downtown Victoria streets

Letter to city council cites accident at Ogden Point that caused horses to fall

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

HarbourCats featuring former Blue Jays star as weekend coach

1992 World Series champ Kelly Gruber honorary coach for exhibitions vs. Coquitlam men’s team

Windshield shops hit by new ICBC regulations

Fee cut causing layoffs, glass replacement shops to close

Police chase military tank down U.S. streets

A soldier allegedly stole an armoured vehicle from a military base in Virginia

B.C. crash victim, 19, remembered as ‘shining light’ with kindness bursary

Olivia Malcom was struck by a car that killed her on impact Saturday in Delta, her family said

B.C. city tries again to have politicians convicted of crimes removed from council

Could bring issue to Union of B.C. Municipalities in Sept.

Police look for information after B.C. house explodes

A house was destroyed in an explosion in Trail back on May 25

Most Read

  • READER POLL: Do you agree with BC SPCA’s recommendation to ban horse-drawn carriages from downtown Victoria streets?

    Weigh in with your opinion on the latest Victoria News web poll