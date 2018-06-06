READER POLL: Do you agree with BC SPCA’s recommendation to ban horse-drawn carriages from downtown Victoria streets?

News came down this week that the BC SPCA wants the City of Victoria to ban the operation of horse-drawn carriages on busy downtown streets, and limit them to quieter areas, such as around Beacon Hill Park.

Carriages have been fixture around the Inner Harbour and Old Town for decades, especially during tourist season. But we’d like to know how you feel about the SPCA’s recommendations.

