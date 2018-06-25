READER POLL: Do you feel good about being Canadian?

This week’s Victoria News web survey includes an option to add a comment in on our Facebook page

  • Jun. 25, 2018 6:30 a.m.
  • Poll

As we approach Canada Day July 1, many of us reflect on what is means to be Canadian and how we feel living in, and for many, being born in this nation. Naturalized Canadians who came to this country from elsewhere in the world can have a different perspective of what it means to them.

For this week’s reader poll, we ask you to weigh in with your opinion on the simple question, Do you Feel Good About Being Canadian?

As an added bonus, as part of our Canada Day section in the Friday, June 29 edition of the Victoria News, we will publish selected comments from our Facebook page. We encourage you to add a comment to the Facebook post which directed you to this web poll.

