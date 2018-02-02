READER POLL: Do you put any stock in Groundhog Day predictions about winter’s length?

We encourage you to weigh in with your thoughts on this annual winter tradition

Ontario groundhog Wiarton Willie predicted another long winter by staying in his hole today, while his Nova Scotia counterpart Shubenacadie Sam apparently saw no shadow and hung around outside his hole, indicating a sooner warming trend. Frank Gunn/Canadian Press

Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, is an annual North American tradition that sees live groundhogs used to predict the duration of winter weather. There was a variation in their “predictions” this time around, with Canada’s two groundhogs split and Punxsutawney Phil’s dash back into his hole indicating six more weeks of winter.

We’d like to know your thoughts on this annual mid-winter event.



Do you put any stock in Groundhog Day predictions about winter’s length?

