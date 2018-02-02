Ontario groundhog Wiarton Willie predicted another long winter by staying in his hole today, while his Nova Scotia counterpart Shubenacadie Sam apparently saw no shadow and hung around outside his hole, indicating a sooner warming trend. Frank Gunn/Canadian Press

READER POLL: Do you put any stock in Groundhog Day predictions about winter’s length?

We encourage you to weigh in with your thoughts on this annual winter tradition

  • Feb. 2, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • Poll

Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, is an annual North American tradition that sees live groundhogs used to predict the duration of winter weather. There was a variation in their “predictions” this time around, with Canada’s two groundhogs split and Punxsutawney Phil’s dash back into his hole indicating six more weeks of winter.

We’d like to know your thoughts on this annual mid-winter event.


Here’s the results from our previous reader web poll:

 

Previous story
IKEA founder who turned a small-scale mail order business into a global empire, has died at 91

Just Posted

‘This is an anniversary for the killers getting away with it…,’ says Buziak’s father

Crowd gathers for 10th annual Lindsay Buziak Walk for Justice

James Bay collision with vehicle sends longboarder to hospital

Boarder sustains non life-threatening injuries in midnight Thursday crash

Repairs overdue on 100-year-old Dallas Road seawall

Project completion pushed into 2019, extra $895,000 budgeted for rehab work

Wounded Warrior Run launch highlights Greater Victoria couple who found strength in uncertainty

Luc and Sherry Beauvais share how they deal with PTSD

David Black donates film fees to charity

Manor rental fees donated to Victoria Hospice, a charity close to Black’s heart

David Black donates film fees to charity

Manor rental fees donated to Victoria Hospice, a charity close to Black’s heart

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

Fort McMurray restaurant pulls B.C. wines over pipeline controversy

Alberta restaurant owner said decision supports ‘our oilsands workers and our oil industry’

WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau holding town hall in Nanaimo

Prime Minister to hold forum at Vancouver Island University gym

VIDEO: Injured Stanley Park beaver recovers at Langley centre

Beaver, dubbed ‘Stanley,’ struck by car, chased into ocean, before being rescued by aquarium staff

Most Read

  • READER POLL: Do you put any stock in Groundhog Day predictions about winter’s length?

    We encourage you to weigh in with your thoughts on this annual winter tradition