READER POLL: Do you support the federal government purchase of Kinder Morgan pipeline assets?

Weigh in with your opinion on the latest Victoria News web poll

  • May. 31, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • Poll

Canada’s federal Liberal government made headlines this week with its purchase of the Kinder Morgan pipeline and other assets, as well as taking over the expansion project.

The action may not have come as a complete surprise to some, based on Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s previous comments.

Nonetheless, protests against the pipeline expansion continue across B.C., including in Victoria.

We'd like to know whether you agree with the federal government taking the project over and getting into the pipeline business.


