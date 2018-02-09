READER POLL: Do you think a gradual minimum wage increase is the way to go for BC?

Premier John Horgan announced the latest increase in minimum wage this week, putting the hourly figure up to $12.65 by June, up from the current $11.65, wehich is the third-highest in Canada.
The plan is to lift B.C.’s minimum wage for those whose jobs don’t involve receiving tips to $15.20 an hour by 2021. We’d like to hear your thoughts on this gradual plan, which will see the rate increased annually.
