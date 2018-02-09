Premier John Horgan leaves a coffee shop after announcing changes to the province’s minimum wage, in North Vancouver on Thursday. This week’s Victoria News Reader Poll ask your thoughts on the strategy for minimum wage in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

READER POLL: Do you think a gradual minimum wage increase is the way to go for BC?

Share your thoughts with fellow readers on this important issue via our online poll

  • Feb. 9, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • Poll

Premier John Horgan announced the latest increase in minimum wage this week, putting the hourly figure up to $12.65 by June, up from the current $11.65, wehich is the third-highest in Canada.

READ: B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

The plan is to lift B.C.’s minimum wage for those whose jobs don’t involve receiving tips to $15.20 an hour by 2021. We’d like to hear your thoughts on this gradual plan, which will see the rate increased annually.

Cast your ballot on our reader web poll here:


Here are the results from our previous web poll, simply click on see results at the bottom of the question box.

Thanks for taking part!

