READER POLL: Do you watch more for young pedestrians when school resumes?

Cast your vote to answer the latest Victoria News web poll question

  • Aug. 28, 2018 5:30 p.m.
  • Poll

Since anyone alive began driving, September has been the month school returns after students’ summer break.

While we haven’t reported a spike in the number of crashes involving pedestrians and vehicles happening the first week of school in recent years, we wonder how many drivers actually find themselves thinking more about their surroundings as the kids become more visible around area schools.

RELATED: Leila Bui returns home to Gordon Head after six months

We encourage you to weigh in on this week’s Victoria News reader poll, which asks whether you change your driving habits when school is back in session.


You can find how people voted in our last poll here, by clicking on View Results.

