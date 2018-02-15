READER POLL: Have you watched any Winter Olympics coverage?

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games are in full swing and Canadian athletes have already made an impact on the competition in various sports.
READ: HOCKEY NIGHT IN PYEONGCHANG
We’d like to know whether you’ve been watching the TV coverage, either live or in repeat broadcasts (given the extreme time difference between South Korea and ourselves).
Jump onto this week’s Victoria News web poll below to weigh in on this week’s topic.
Here are the results from our previous web poll, simply click on View Results at the bottom of the question box.