READER POLL: Public open houses for the new Crystal Pool happen Tuesday. Do you plan to weigh in on the final design plans?

  • Jun. 12, 2018 8:30 p.m.
After three stages of engagement with the community and various stakeholders, the City of Victoria’s plans for its new Crystal Pool replacement project are close to getting nailed down.

While the public won’t find out till summer where the City’s funding requests for the project sit with the upper levels of government, City council and staff appear comfortable they’ve heard what is important to community members for the new facility.

With a pair of open house sessions planned for next Tuesday (June 19, 3-5 p.m., 6-8 p.m.) late afternoon and evening, we’re curious whether you plan to provide any more input to the City on the project in the coming weeks

