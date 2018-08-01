READER POLL: Victoria is having another banner tourism year. Do you like going downtown in summer or do you tend to stay away?

  • Aug. 1, 2018 11:30 a.m.
The B.C. Day weekend marks the unofficial mid-point of summer in Victoria and elsewhere around the province. And we hear from Tourism Victoria that 2018 has been another banner year for the number of visitors in the city.

We’d like to know whether you appreciate the activity downtown or if you avoid the area when it gets busier. Register your vote on the subject in this week’s Victoria News reader poll below, and while you’re at it, feel free to expand on your reasons why in a comment on our Facebook page.

You can also check out the numbers from our previous web poll here, by clicking on View Results.


