READER POLL: Victoria’s new plastic bag bylaw is in effect. Have you started using reusable bags more?

The City of Victoria’s new plastic bag bylaw is in effect, which requires merchants and retailers to stop purchasing plastic bags to provide customers for their goods.

While July 1 marked a “soft” launch – merchants may use the plastic bags they have in stock until Jan. 1, 2019 – consumers are being encouraged to start using reusable bags now to be ready for when plastics become a thing of the past in the city.

We're curious if you've already started to use reusable bags or plan to do so soon, for your groceries and other retail purchases.