Last week’s killing of two young people and wounding of 13 others in a Toronto neighbourhood was the latest example of gun violence in this country.

We’d like to know your thoughts on whether changing laws around handguns might affect the outcomes in Canada.We encourage you to take our reader web poll below and feel free to expand on your thoughts around this topic on our Victoria News Facebook page.



Would a ban on handguns for anyone other than law enforcement officials reduce gun violence in Canada?

You can check out the numbers on our previous web poll here, by clicking on View Results.