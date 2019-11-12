Parents, students and teachers from School District 63 joined CUPE members on the picket line outside Sidney Elementary on Friday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

  • Nov. 12, 2019 4:10 p.m.
  • Poll

The strike of CUPE workers in School District 63 continues into its third week, as all Saanich School District schools remain closed for instruction.

No agreement has yet been reached in the dispute between the Saanich School District, the Board of Education and CUPE Local 441.

READ MORE: Saanich parents, students, and teachers joined CUPE members on the picket line on Friday

Pay disparities between school support staff in SD63 and support staff from other local school districts remain at the heart of this strike. The union has said the provincial government needs to step in to level the playing field. The provincial government has said that isn’t possible under the provincial bargaining agreement signed by the union, school districts and the province.

CUPE 441 members said recruitment and retention of school support staff is difficult because support staff can earn more in neighboring school districts. They say the consequences are passed on to the students in these schools with support staff shortages.

READ MORE: Saanich teachers honour CUPE picket line while BCTF negotiates for new teacher contract

Do you support CUPE workers in the current dispute? Take our poll and make your opinion heard.


