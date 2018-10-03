POLL: How many of these #GGBooks finalists have you read?

Victoria and Sooke authors among 70 finalists for prestigious Governor General’s Literary Awards

Two local authors are among the finalists for the 2018 Governor General’s Literary Awards: Eva Campbell from Victoria for Africville and Darrel J. McLeod from Sooke for Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age. (File photo)

The Canada Council for the Arts has just released the finalists for the 2018 Governor General’s Literary Awards.

The awards recognize Canada’s best English and French books in seven categories: Fiction, Non-fiction, Poetry, Drama, Young People’s Literature (Text), Young People’s Literature (Illustrated Books), and Translation.

The 14 winning books will be announced on Oct. 30.

English-language finalists (seven categories)

Fiction:

Beirut Hellfire Society – Rawi Hage (Montréal, Quebec) – Knopf Canada/Penguin Random House Canada

Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Calgary, Alberta) – Arsenal Pulp Press

The Red Word – Sarah Henstra (Toronto, Ontario) – ECW Press

Women Talking – Miriam Toews (Toronto, Ontario) – Knopf Canada/Penguin Random House Canada

Zolitude – Paige Cooper (Montréal, Quebec) – Biblioasis

Poetry:

Because: A Lyric Memoir – Joshua Mensch (Prague, Czech Republic) – W.W. Norton & Company

Night Became Years – Jason Stefanik (Winnipeg, Manitoba) – Coach House Books

The Blue Clerk – Dionne Brand (Toronto, Ontario) – McClelland & Stewart/Penguin Random House Canada

This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Edmonton, Alberta) – Frontenac House

Wayside Sang – Cecily Nicholson (Burnaby, British Columbia) – Talonbooks

Drama:

Botticelli in the Fire & Sunday in Sodom – Jordan Tannahill (London, United Kingdom) – Playwrights Canada Press

Gertrude and Alice – Anna Chatterton and Evalyn Parry with Karin Randoja (Hamilton, Ontario, Toronto, Ontario and Toronto, Ontario) – Playwrights Canada Press

Paradise Lost – Erin Shields (Montréal, Quebec) – Playwrights Canada Press

The Men in White – Anosh Irani (North Vancouver, British Columbia) – House of Anansi Press

This Is How We Got Here – Keith Barker (Toronto, Ontario) – Playwrights Canada Press

Non-fiction:

Dead Reckoning: How I Came to Meet the Man Who Murdered My Father – Carys Cragg (Port Coquitlam, British Columbia) – Arsenal Pulp Press

Heart Berries – Terese Marie Mailhot (Evansville, Indiana) – Doubleday Canada/Penguin Random House Canada

Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah with Winnie Yeung (Edmonton, Alberta) – Freehand Books

Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age – Darrel J. McLeod (Sooke, British Columbia) – Douglas & McIntyre

The Wife’s Tale: A Personal History – Aida Edemariam (Oxford, United Kingdom) – Knopf Canada

Young People’s Literature – Text:

Ebb & Flow – Heather Smith (Waterloo, Ontario) – Kids Can Press

Learning to Breathe – Janice Lynn Mather (Delta, British Columbia) – Simon & Schuster

Sweep: The Story of a Girl and her Monster – Jonathan Auxier (Swissvale, Pennsylvania) – Puffin Canada/Penguin Random House Canada Young Readers

The Journey of Little Charlie – Christopher Paul Curtis (Windsor, Ontario) – Scholastic Canada

Winnie’s Great War – Lindsay Mattick and Josh Greenhut (Toronto, Ontario) – HarperCollins Publishers

Young People’s Literature – Illustrated Books:

Africville – Shauntay Grant and Eva Campbell (Halifax, Nova Scotia/Victoria, British Columbia) – Groundwood Books

At the Pond – Werner Zimmermann (Guelph, Ontario) – North Winds Press, an imprint of Scholastic Canada

Go Show the World: A Celebration of Indigenous Heroes – Wab Kinew and Joe Morse (Winnipeg, Manitoba/Toronto, Ontario) – Tundra Books/Penguin Random House Canada

Ocean Meets Sky – The Fan Brothers (Toronto, Ontario) – Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

They Say Blue – Jillian Tamaki (Toronto, Ontario) – Groundwood Book

Translation (from French to English):

Descent into Night – Translated by Phyllis Aronoff and Howard Scott (Montréal, Quebec) – Mawenzi House Publishers; translation of Explication de la nuit by Edem Awumey, Les Éditions du Boréal

Explosions : Michael Bay and the Pyrotechnics of the Imagination – Translated by Aleshia Jensen (Montréal, Quebec) – QC Fiction, an imprint of Baraka Books; translation of Des explosions by Mathieu Poulin, Les Éditions de Ta Mère

Jacob Isaac Segal: A Montreal Yiddish Poet and His Milieu – Translated by Vivian Felsen (Toronto, Ontario) – University of Ottawa Press; translation of Jacob-Isaac Segal (1896-1954) : un poète yiddish de Montréal et son milieu by Pierre Anctil, Les Presses de l’Université Laval

Little Beast – Translated by Rhonda Mullins (Montréal, Quebec) – Coach House Books; translation of Barbe by Julie Demers, Héliotrope

Songs for the Cold of Heart – Translated by Peter McCambridge (Cap-Rouge, Quebec) – QC Fiction, an imprint of Baraka Books; translation of La fiancée américaine by Eric Dupont, Marchand de feuilles

French-language finalists (seven categories)

Fiction:

De synthèse – Karoline Georges (Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec) – Éditions Alto

La bête creuse – Christophe Bernard (Burlington, Vermont) – Le Quartanier

Les noyades secondaires – Maxime Raymond Bock (Montréal, Quebec) – Le Cheval d’août

Manikanetish – Naomi Fontaine (Québec, Quebec) – Mémoire d’encrier

noms fictifs – Olivier Sylvestre (Montréal, Quebec) – Hamac, a division of Les éditions du Septentrion

Poetry:

Cruauté du jeu – France Théoret (Montréal, Quebec) – Écrits des Forges

La dévoration des fées – Catherine Lalonde (Montréal, Quebec) – Le Quartanier

La raison des fleurs – Michaël Trahan (Montréal, Quebec) – Le Quartanier

Le revers – Roxane Desjardins (Montréal, Quebec) – Les Herbes rouges

Ne faites pas honte à votre siècle – Daria Colonna (Montréal, Quebec) – Poètes de brousse

Drama:

Enfant insignifiant! – Michel Tremblay (Montréal, Quebec) – Leméac Éditeur

Invisibles – Guillaume Lapierre-Desnoyers (Montréal, Quebec) – L’instant même

J’aime Hydro – Christine Beaulieu (Montréal, Quebec) – Atelier 10

Os : la montagne blanche – Steve Gagnon (Montréal, Quebec) – L’instant même

Venir au monde – Anne-Marie Olivier (Québec, Quebec) – Atelier 10

Non-fiction:

Avant l’après : voyages à Cuba avec George Orwell – Frédérick Lavoie (Montréal, Quebec) – La Peuplade

Histoire des Juifs du Québec – Pierre Anctil (Montréal, Quebec) – Les Éditions du Boréal

Le piège de la liberté : les peuples autochtones dans l’engrenage des régimes coloniaux – Denys Delâge and Jean-Philippe Warren (St-Antoine-de-Tilly, Quebec/Verdun, Quebec) – Les Éditions du Boréal

Les chants du mime : en compagnie d’Étienne Decroux – Gabrielle Giasson-Dulude (Montréal, Quebec) – Éditions du Noroît

Mégantic : une tragédie annoncée – Anne-Marie Saint-Cerny (Val-David, Quebec) – Les Éditions Écosociété

Young People’s Literature – Text:

13 000 ans et des poussières – Camille Bouchard (Fortierville, Quebec) – Soulières éditeur

Ferdinand F., 81 ans, chenille – Mario Brassard (Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, Quebec) – Soulières éditeur

Les Marées – Brigitte Vaillancourt (Eastman, Quebec) – Les Éditions du Boréal

Maman veut partir – Jonathan Bécotte (Montréal, Quebec) – Leméac Éditeur

Un dernier songe avant le grand sommeil – Jocelyn Boisvert (Havre-aux-Maisons, Quebec) – Soulières éditeur

Young People’s Literature – Illustrated Books:

Jules et Jim : frères d’armes – Jacques Goldstyn (Mont-Royal, Quebec) – Bayard Canada

Le chemin de la montagne – Marianne Dubuc (Montréal, Quebec) – Comme des géants

Les mots d’Eunice – Gabriella Gendreau and Nahid Kazemi (Montréal, Quebec) – Éditions de l’Isatis

Lili Macaroni : je suis comme je suis! – Nicole Testa and Annie Boulanger (Rimouski, Quebec/Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec) – Dominique et compagnie

Une histoire de cancer qui finit bien – Marianne Ferrer and India Desjardins (Lasalle, Quebec/Montréal, Quebec) – Les Éditions de la Pastèque

