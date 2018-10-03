POLL: How many of these #GGBooks finalists have you read?

The Canada Council for the Arts has just released the finalists for the 2018 Governor General’s Literary Awards.
Two local authors are among the finalists: Eva Campbell from Victoria for Africville and Darrel J. McLeod from Sooke for Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age.
The awards recognize Canada’s best English and French books in seven categories: Fiction, Non-fiction, Poetry, Drama, Young People’s Literature (Text), Young People’s Literature (Illustrated Books), and Translation.
The 14 winning books will be announced on Oct. 30.
English-language finalists (seven categories)
Fiction:
- Beirut Hellfire Society – Rawi Hage (Montréal, Quebec) – Knopf Canada/Penguin Random House Canada
- Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Calgary, Alberta) – Arsenal Pulp Press
- The Red Word – Sarah Henstra (Toronto, Ontario) – ECW Press
- Women Talking – Miriam Toews (Toronto, Ontario) – Knopf Canada/Penguin Random House Canada
- Zolitude – Paige Cooper (Montréal, Quebec) – Biblioasis
Poetry:
- Because: A Lyric Memoir – Joshua Mensch (Prague, Czech Republic) – W.W. Norton & Company
- Night Became Years – Jason Stefanik (Winnipeg, Manitoba) – Coach House Books
- The Blue Clerk – Dionne Brand (Toronto, Ontario) – McClelland & Stewart/Penguin Random House Canada
- This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Edmonton, Alberta) – Frontenac House
- Wayside Sang – Cecily Nicholson (Burnaby, British Columbia) – Talonbooks
Drama:
- Botticelli in the Fire & Sunday in Sodom – Jordan Tannahill (London, United Kingdom) – Playwrights Canada Press
- Gertrude and Alice – Anna Chatterton and Evalyn Parry with Karin Randoja (Hamilton, Ontario, Toronto, Ontario and Toronto, Ontario) – Playwrights Canada Press
- Paradise Lost – Erin Shields (Montréal, Quebec) – Playwrights Canada Press
- The Men in White – Anosh Irani (North Vancouver, British Columbia) – House of Anansi Press
- This Is How We Got Here – Keith Barker (Toronto, Ontario) – Playwrights Canada Press
Non-fiction:
- Dead Reckoning: How I Came to Meet the Man Who Murdered My Father – Carys Cragg (Port Coquitlam, British Columbia) – Arsenal Pulp Press
- Heart Berries – Terese Marie Mailhot (Evansville, Indiana) – Doubleday Canada/Penguin Random House Canada
- Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah with Winnie Yeung (Edmonton, Alberta) – Freehand Books
- Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age – Darrel J. McLeod (Sooke, British Columbia) – Douglas & McIntyre
- The Wife’s Tale: A Personal History – Aida Edemariam (Oxford, United Kingdom) – Knopf Canada
Young People’s Literature – Text:
- Ebb & Flow – Heather Smith (Waterloo, Ontario) – Kids Can Press
- Learning to Breathe – Janice Lynn Mather (Delta, British Columbia) – Simon & Schuster
- Sweep: The Story of a Girl and her Monster – Jonathan Auxier (Swissvale, Pennsylvania) – Puffin Canada/Penguin Random House Canada Young Readers
- The Journey of Little Charlie – Christopher Paul Curtis (Windsor, Ontario) – Scholastic Canada
- Winnie’s Great War – Lindsay Mattick and Josh Greenhut (Toronto, Ontario) – HarperCollins Publishers
Young People’s Literature – Illustrated Books:
- Africville – Shauntay Grant and Eva Campbell (Halifax, Nova Scotia/Victoria, British Columbia) – Groundwood Books
- At the Pond – Werner Zimmermann (Guelph, Ontario) – North Winds Press, an imprint of Scholastic Canada
- Go Show the World: A Celebration of Indigenous Heroes – Wab Kinew and Joe Morse (Winnipeg, Manitoba/Toronto, Ontario) – Tundra Books/Penguin Random House Canada
- Ocean Meets Sky – The Fan Brothers (Toronto, Ontario) – Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
- They Say Blue – Jillian Tamaki (Toronto, Ontario) – Groundwood Book
Translation (from French to English):
- Descent into Night – Translated by Phyllis Aronoff and Howard Scott (Montréal, Quebec) – Mawenzi House Publishers; translation of Explication de la nuit by Edem Awumey, Les Éditions du Boréal
- Explosions : Michael Bay and the Pyrotechnics of the Imagination – Translated by Aleshia Jensen (Montréal, Quebec) – QC Fiction, an imprint of Baraka Books; translation of Des explosions by Mathieu Poulin, Les Éditions de Ta Mère
- Jacob Isaac Segal: A Montreal Yiddish Poet and His Milieu – Translated by Vivian Felsen (Toronto, Ontario) – University of Ottawa Press; translation of Jacob-Isaac Segal (1896-1954) : un poète yiddish de Montréal et son milieu by Pierre Anctil, Les Presses de l’Université Laval
- Little Beast – Translated by Rhonda Mullins (Montréal, Quebec) – Coach House Books; translation of Barbe by Julie Demers, Héliotrope
- Songs for the Cold of Heart – Translated by Peter McCambridge (Cap-Rouge, Quebec) – QC Fiction, an imprint of Baraka Books; translation of La fiancée américaine by Eric Dupont, Marchand de feuilles
French-language finalists (seven categories)
Fiction:
- De synthèse – Karoline Georges (Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec) – Éditions Alto
- La bête creuse – Christophe Bernard (Burlington, Vermont) – Le Quartanier
- Les noyades secondaires – Maxime Raymond Bock (Montréal, Quebec) – Le Cheval d’août
- Manikanetish – Naomi Fontaine (Québec, Quebec) – Mémoire d’encrier
- noms fictifs – Olivier Sylvestre (Montréal, Quebec) – Hamac, a division of Les éditions du Septentrion
Poetry:
- Cruauté du jeu – France Théoret (Montréal, Quebec) – Écrits des Forges
- La dévoration des fées – Catherine Lalonde (Montréal, Quebec) – Le Quartanier
- La raison des fleurs – Michaël Trahan (Montréal, Quebec) – Le Quartanier
- Le revers – Roxane Desjardins (Montréal, Quebec) – Les Herbes rouges
- Ne faites pas honte à votre siècle – Daria Colonna (Montréal, Quebec) – Poètes de brousse
Drama:
- Enfant insignifiant! – Michel Tremblay (Montréal, Quebec) – Leméac Éditeur
- Invisibles – Guillaume Lapierre-Desnoyers (Montréal, Quebec) – L’instant même
- J’aime Hydro – Christine Beaulieu (Montréal, Quebec) – Atelier 10
- Os : la montagne blanche – Steve Gagnon (Montréal, Quebec) – L’instant même
- Venir au monde – Anne-Marie Olivier (Québec, Quebec) – Atelier 10
Non-fiction:
- Avant l’après : voyages à Cuba avec George Orwell – Frédérick Lavoie (Montréal, Quebec) – La Peuplade
- Histoire des Juifs du Québec – Pierre Anctil (Montréal, Quebec) – Les Éditions du Boréal
- Le piège de la liberté : les peuples autochtones dans l’engrenage des régimes coloniaux – Denys Delâge and Jean-Philippe Warren (St-Antoine-de-Tilly, Quebec/Verdun, Quebec) – Les Éditions du Boréal
- Les chants du mime : en compagnie d’Étienne Decroux – Gabrielle Giasson-Dulude (Montréal, Quebec) – Éditions du Noroît
- Mégantic : une tragédie annoncée – Anne-Marie Saint-Cerny (Val-David, Quebec) – Les Éditions Écosociété
Young People’s Literature – Text:
- 13 000 ans et des poussières – Camille Bouchard (Fortierville, Quebec) – Soulières éditeur
- Ferdinand F., 81 ans, chenille – Mario Brassard (Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, Quebec) – Soulières éditeur
- Les Marées – Brigitte Vaillancourt (Eastman, Quebec) – Les Éditions du Boréal
- Maman veut partir – Jonathan Bécotte (Montréal, Quebec) – Leméac Éditeur
- Un dernier songe avant le grand sommeil – Jocelyn Boisvert (Havre-aux-Maisons, Quebec) – Soulières éditeur
Young People’s Literature – Illustrated Books:
- Jules et Jim : frères d’armes – Jacques Goldstyn (Mont-Royal, Quebec) – Bayard Canada
- Le chemin de la montagne – Marianne Dubuc (Montréal, Quebec) – Comme des géants
- Les mots d’Eunice – Gabriella Gendreau and Nahid Kazemi (Montréal, Quebec) – Éditions de l’Isatis
- Lili Macaroni : je suis comme je suis! – Nicole Testa and Annie Boulanger (Rimouski, Quebec/Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec) – Dominique et compagnie
- Une histoire de cancer qui finit bien – Marianne Ferrer and India Desjardins (Lasalle, Quebec/Montréal, Quebec) – Les Éditions de la Pastèque
Translation (from English to French):
- De l’utilité de l’ennui : textes de balle – Translated by Daniel Grenier and William S. Messier (Québec, Quebec/Sherbrooke, Quebec) – Les Éditions de Ta Mère; translation of The Utility of Boredom: Baseball Essays by Andrew Forbes, Invisible Publishing
- Le Monde selon Barney – Translated by Lori Saint-Martin and Paul Gagné (Montréal, Quebec) – Les Éditions du Boréal; translation of Barney’s Version by Mordecai Richler, Knopf Canada
- Le saint patron des merveilles – Translated by Catherine Leroux (Montréal, Quebec) – Éditions Alto; translation of Fabrizio’s Return by Mark Frutkin, Vintage Canada
- Naissances – Translated by Laurence Gough (Montréal, Quebec) – Marchand de feuilles; translation of How You Were Born by Kate Cayley, Pedlar Press
- Sweetland – Translated by Éric Fontaine (Montréal, Quebec) – Leméac Éditeur; translation of Sweetland by Michael Crummey, Doubleday Canada
