WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on target with a majority of Canadians. A survey conducted by Research Co. from Sept. 2 to 5 found that 79 per cent of British Columbians support a handgun ban in their municipality, and 86 per cent support a ban on military-style assault weapons. A national poll conducted by Nanos Research showed that 48 per cent of Canadians support and 19 per cent somewhat support a handgun ownership ban for anyone other than police officers and other security professionals. Ten per cent of respondents were somewhat opposed, 21 per cent opposed the ban and three per cent were unsure.
