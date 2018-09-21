In this Oct. 4, 2017, photo, a device called a “bump stock” is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The slaying of five dozen people at a Las Vegas music festival did little to change American opinion about the nation’s gun laws, and the country is divided over whether restricting firearms would reduce the number of such mass shootings or homicides, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

  • Sep. 21, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • Poll

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on target with a majority of Canadians. A survey conducted by Research Co. from Sept. 2 to 5 found that 79 per cent of British Columbians support a handgun ban in their municipality, and 86 per cent support a ban on military-style assault weapons. A national poll conducted by Nanos Research showed that 48 per cent of Canadians support and 19 per cent somewhat support a handgun ownership ban for anyone other than police officers and other security professionals. Ten per cent of respondents were somewhat opposed, 21 per cent opposed the ban and three per cent were unsure.

Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

Take the poll below:


