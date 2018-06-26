POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

Greater Victoria is notoriously short on family doctors, or general practitioners, compared to the rest of B.C. and Canada.
Plans will keep the current building, and add a neighbourhood learning centre
Family-friendly event boasts 50 rotating vendors, beer garden and kids tent
Police say they are concerned for his safety after he went missing June 23
Sooke residents in Sunriver Estates woke up to an unusual surprise this… Continue reading
Several dozen tents remain in Regina Park despite eviction notice issued more than two weeks ago
A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island
Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications
Nearly a year later, the Canadian Red Cross and BC Government reflect on the 2017 wildfires
10-year deal will help build and repair social and low-income homes
Non-perishable food donations accepted for free medium coffee at Bean To Cup
Pre-exposure prophylaxis – also known as PrEP – was made available at no cost on Jan. 1, 2018
Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last year
Two centimetres had fallen in parts of Newfoundland
The school district is now investigating the incident
