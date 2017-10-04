BREAKING: Kaela Mehl guilty of first degree murder, NCR defence rejected, life sentence

The Victoria jury has found her guilty of first degree murder

Kaela Mehl has been found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

Kaela Janine Mehl, 34, has been found guilty of first degree murder in the Sept. 15, 2015 killing of her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte Cunningham and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The jury refused the Victoria woman’s defence of not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder (NCR-MD).

The four-man, eight-woman jury returned a guilty verdict to the charges of first degree murder Wednesday morning. Justice Justice Joyce DeWitt-Van Oosten told the jury yesterday they could find Mehl guilty of first degree murder, second degree murder, or manslaughter. The jury returned shortly after the judge’s instructions on the NCR-MD defence Wednesday evening in a packed courtroom at the Victoria Law Courts.

