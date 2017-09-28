MURDER TRIAL: Defence rests in Kaela Mehl’s first degree murder trial

Defence lawyer Jeremy Mills and his client Kaela Mehl stand outside the Victoria Law courts on Blanshard St. Thursday afternoon. Mehl is on trial, charged with first degree murder, in the death of her young daughter Charlotte Cunningham. Mehl has pleaded not guilty to the charges. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

Dr. David Yaxley was to be the last witness to testify in Kaela Mehl’s defence during the course of what looks to be a four-week murder trial.

Mehl, 34, is charged with first degree murder in the death of her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte Cunningham. She has pleaded not-guilty to the charges, but admitted to killing the toddler by feeding her yogurt mixed with sleeping pills and smothering her.

The defence rested its case Thursday afternoon after Crown lawyer Kimberly Henders Miller concluded a full-day of cross examining Mehl’s treating psychiatrist, Dr. Yaxley, who testified Wednesday that Mehl’s draft suicide note served as a window onto her state of mind at the time she killed her daughter.

RELATED: Drafted suicide note revealed Mehl's mental state: psychiatrist

Henders Miller put to Yaxley that Mehl was multi-tasking around the time she drafted her suicide note, about 100 minutes before she emailed the final suicide note at 1:36 a.m. Sept. 16, 2015. She said Mehl was task-oriented, her email succinct, and that she researched zopiclone doses for 12 minutes all while carrying on multiple conversations with friends and family by text and email.

“In this letter she is self-aware, and goal-oriented, and she’s purposeful, and she’s writing a letter for a purpose as well … and it is clear who she has directed those messages toward,” she said to Yaxley, who agreed.

The Crown lawyer said the letter is indicative of a person who chooses their words carefully and deliberately.

“All of these actions are directed to the goal of ending her life and the life of Charlotte … she is aware of what she is doing, her letter explains why she is doing it,” Henders Miller said. Yaxley agreed.

“Her actions were performed for the very purpose of ending two lives,” she said.

“That’s correct,” Yaxley responded.

The Crown concluded cross-examination, and the defence rested.

Earlier Thursday, Henders Miller questioned Yaxley about whether his duty to his client constrained his ability to give impartial testimony, and whether his characterization of events around the time of Charlotte’s death was accurate.

She asked whether his understanding of Mehl’s mental state at the time she killed her daughter was clouded by their months of sessions prior to viewing evidence.

She questioned Yaxley on Mehl’s surveilling her ex-husband Daniel Cunningham, his family and those around him, and about how Mehl had put a tracking device in Charlotte’s stuffed animal. She questioned his characterization of her behaviour as concern for Charlotte’s well-being.

RELATED: Victoria woman hired P.I. during custody battle

Henders Miller said Mehl described watching a woman leaving Cunningham’s house as “recon.”

“The car is back. Doing recon. They left at 5:10. They know I know now,” said Henders Miller, reading from text messages written by Mehl.

“Were you aware that she followed a woman coming out of the house and got out and started taking pictures of her?” she asked Yaxley. “How does following a woman coming out of Dan’s house have to do with Charlotte?”

“I believe the motivation she was using, in this [custody] battle, is she was looking for evidence to discredit. She is looking for something she can use in this battle,” Yaxley responded.

“How is this going to help in the battle for Charlotte?” Henders Miller asked a second time.

“She’s fishy,” he replied, referring to the woman leaving Cunningham’s home.

The court heard Mehl’s main driving force keeping her alive now is to tell her story, that her state of mind declined, that she wanted understanding about the stresses she experienced in the time leading up to killing her daughter, and that she experienced a lack of support from police and the court system. Yaxley agreed that Mehl was angry with the Cunningham family, and the courts and police that “failed her.”

The jury returns Monday for the Crown and defence’s closing arguments. The trial is expected to be completed by the end of next week.

